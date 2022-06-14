It was a big honour to grace Asante Kotoko’s coronation - Don Bortey

Hearts of Oak legend, Bernard Don Bortey

Hearts of Oak legend, Bernard Don Bortey, says it was a big honour to grace Asante Kotoko's coronation on Sunday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Don Bortey was spotted among Asante Kotoko legends on Sunday during the trophy parade at the stadium prior to the game.



The former Ghana international was seen flirting with Asante Kotoko during the ceremony, which has angered a lot of Hearts of Oak fans because of the rivalry between the two.



According to him, it was an honour to attend the ceremony, and he felt the club had shown him great respect by inviting him.

"It's a big honour to me as Bernard Don Bortey to be invited by Asante Kotoko legends for the coronation game. I was invited as a special guest. They have given me the respect", he told Ohene-Bampoe Brenya on Happy 98.9FM.



"Even though I didn't play for Asante Kotoko, they have shown me love as a player and person. This is football, and not all of us can play for both Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko. They love me as a person.



I worked for Hearts of Oak, and after that, they don't know me again. With what happened, if you hate me, it's your own life," he added.