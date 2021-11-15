'It was a clear penalty' - Andre Ayew speaks on penalty controversy

Black Stars Captain, Andre Dede Ayew

• Andre Ayew said referee Moguetta Ndiaye awarded a clear penalty to Ghana

• The Black Stars captain scored from the spot to give Ghana a lifeline in the World Cup qualifiers



• He added that the referee should have given Ghana two penalties in the game against South Africa



Black Stars captain Andre Dede Ayew has reacted to South Africa's criticism that referee Moguetta Ndiaye awarded a dubious penalty to aid Ghana's qualification to the playoff stage.



Andre Dede Ayew scored from the spot to qualify Ghana to the playoff stage in the World Cup qualifications after Senegalese referee Moguetta Ndiaye punished Bafana Bafana defender Rushine De Reuck for a supposed foul on Black Stars player Daniel Amartey in the 32nd minute.



The South African Football Association Chief Executive Officer, Tebogo Motlanthe, hinted that SAFA would pursue the case at both FIFA and CAF because they suspect that the match at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium was a fixed match and the referee was the matin architect.

But the Ghana captain believes that the referee made the right call because he was closer to the action, and it was a clear penalty.



"I think we had more clear-cut chances, and yes, I think it was a tough game. South Africa came in, and this their thing, but we won the game fairly, and I think we could have scored more."



"I think that the penalty we won was a clear penalty, and the referee should have given us two penalties because the Jordan incident was a penalty," Andre said at his post-match conference.



Black Stars captain Andre Dede Ayew scored from the spot to mark his 100th national team appearance, which won the game for Ghana.



