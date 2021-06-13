It was a difficult game but we showed a lot of determination - Andre Ayew

Black Stars Captain, Andre Dede Ayew

Ghana captain Andre Ayew has applauded the performance of the Black Stars in their 0-0 draw game against the Elephants of Ivory Coast.

The Black Stars played out a goalless draw game with the Elephants of Ivory Coast On Saturday evening in a match in which the Black Stars failed to create any decent chances aside withstanding a barrage of pressure from the Ivorians.



It is the second consecutive game Ghana has failed to hit the back of the net after losing 1-0 to Morocco last Tuesday although the coach admits he is concerned with his attackers but is very certain of his squad.



Ghana used the two friendly matches to prepare for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers which starts in September.



But Andre Ayew speaking after the game expressed satisfaction with their performance, saying they showed a lot of determination.

“Solid performance, tough game, we wanted to win at home but we didn’t get it. It was a 50-50 game but I think we showed a lot of determination, good play, they were very dangerous at set-pieces but we were able to handle them.”



“We are still progressing but now we have to get ready for Ethiopia because that is a must win game,” he said.



The Black Stars will commence their 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia in September.