It was a good performance but I want to do more - Majeed Ashimeru after Eupen victory

Majeed Ashimeru

Ghana international, Majeed Ashimeru has vowed to continue working hard in order to be able to help RSC Anderlecht in the remainder of the Belgian Jupiler Pro League season.

The former Red Bull Salzburg man was in action for his Belgian club over the past weekend when the team cruised past KAS Eupen with a delightful 4-1 victory.



On the matchday, the Black Stars midfielder was one of the stars of the game with his performance in midfield appealing to the sight of the supporters of the club.



Speaking in a post-match interview, Majeed Ashimeru disclosed that even though he displayed top form, this was still not his best game.

According to him, there is more installed and fans should watch out for more.



"I still prefer my game at Antwerp last season because I scored a goal. But it's clear that I'm happy with my game. I even had cramps at the end of the game,” the Ghana midfielder said.



After such top performance, Majeed Ashimeru looks set to play regularly at RSC Anderlecht as the club pushes for a strong finish to the season.