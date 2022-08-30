It was a great honour to wear the Roma shirt – Felix Afena-Gyan insists after joining U.S Cremonese

Felix Afena Ohene-Gyan

Ghana international, Felix Afena-Gyan has extended his utmost appreciation to AS Roma for the role the club has played in his mind-blowing progress.

Today, the talented forward has joined US Cremonese from AS Roma and is set to play a key role for the team in the ongoing 2022/23 football season.



In his farewell message, Felix Afena-Gyan said it was a great honour playing for the Rome-based club.



“I am grateful to Roma, the technical staff, and the staff for the precious opportunity and the support I have enjoyed in the last year and a half. My greatest thanks go to Mr. José Mourinho.

“The last 7 months with him have totally changed my life. Thanks for believing in me. Thanks to my former teammates and to the Roma fans. I loved the wonderful moments shared with you. Thanks to Mr. Alberto De Rossi for the role he played in my growth. It was a great honor to wear the Roma shirt,” Felix Afena-Gyan said.



At U.S Cremonese, the forward is hoping to play regularly to stay in shape ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament.