'It was a proud moment for me and my family' - Ghanaian youngster Rak-Sakyi

Crystal Palace teenager Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

Ghanaian youngster, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi is delighted after making his competitive debut for Crystal Palace against Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday.

The 18-year-old was introduced into the game with 15 minutes left to play as the Eagles lost 3-0 to Thomas Tuchel's side at Stamford Bridge.



Stepping into a Premier League match against the European champions is a huge personal moment for Rak-Sakyi, who expressed his pride and gratitude for the achievement.



“It was a proud moment for me and my family. It was a great opportunity for me; I thank the coaches for helping me to get to this point and I thank the gaffer for trusting me and giving me [the] opportunity to play. Hopefully more to come," he told Palace TV.



“I felt it went quite well. I just tried to stay calm, keep the ball, and play simple.”

He added, “They [my family] are really supporting me throughout the hard times and the good times. So today was a good time for them to see me come on the pitch and do what I’ve been working towards this whole time."



“I sometimes think about how things were back when things weren’t going so well. I just thank God and thank my family for helping me go through the tough times. I just want to keep pushing on and keep doing great things.



“It’s just crazy when I think about it because leaving Chelsea at such a young age, you’re just so down, you don’t know if football’s going to work out. Just for my family and all my coaches helping me and supporting me to get to this point I am grateful for all of them.”



