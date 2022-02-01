It was a total disaster – Herbert Mensah gives verdict on Ghana’s 2021 AFCON display

Herbert Mensah

Former Asante Kotoko chairman, Herbert Mensah has described Ghana’s campaign at the 2021/22 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament as the biggest disaster since the May 9 tragedy.

According to him, anyone that will try to hide that fact should bow down his head in shame.



“People have got to understand that the right thing needs to be done. People who are trying to cover up the biggest disaster since May 9, in my view should be ashamed of themselves,” he said in an interview with the media.



Despite the humiliating performance, Herbert Mensah is still optimistic that Ghana can overcome Nigeria in the playoff round of the qualifiers to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

“We need to look and build, say this was a disaster, we have Nigeria next, and we have a country that traditionally we beat or we frustrate. Do we have what it takes to beat Nigeria? I think we do,” the experienced sports administrator said.



He proposes that the Ghana FA appoints a competent coach to replace Milovan Rajevac.