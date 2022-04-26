It was a tough match against Ajaccio; the fans helped us to get the draw

Emmanuel Ntim

Ghanaian international, Emmanuel Ntim has praised the fans of Valenciennes for backing the team through the tough contest against Ajaccio in the French Ligue 2.

The experienced defender was in action for his team last Friday during the matchday 35 encounter of the French Ligue 2 season.



In a game where Valenciennes were tipped to suffer a defeat, the team had a good game and secured a point after a goalless draw.



Speaking in a post-match interview, Emmanuel Ntim said the draw was possible because of the team’s amazing fans.



“Yes, honestly I was very happy when I saw the audience behind us. And we worked well, they were happy for us too. Next time we hope to win for them,” the Ghanaian defender said.

Emmanuel Ntim continued, “We had to close well, defend well, work well together and play the counter-attacks. We had a few more chances than them, it's good for confidence.



“We only played with a top striker, it's not easy. To draw is perfect for us. Baptiste Guillaume is still injured, but little Zinga had a good game. It was not easy.”



Up next for Valenciennes, the team will face Paris FC.