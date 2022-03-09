It was an excellent performance – Daniel-Kofi Kyereh gets praise after Karlsruher game

Daniel-Kofi Kyereh

The manager of FC St. Pauli, Timo Schultz was full of praise for Ghana forward Daniel-Kofi Kyereh on Saturday afternoon after the player’s outstanding performance in the game against Karlsruher.

The Black Stars asset was in action for his team over the weekend and netted a brace as his team hammered the opponent 3-1 in the German Bundesliga 2.



Speaking in his post-match interview, FC St. Pauli manager Timo Schultz described the displays of Daniel-Kofi Kyereh as excellent.



“Kofi's performance was excellent. His actions, the goals he scores or has already provided - that's really top class in the second division,” Timo Schultz told the press.

Daniel-Kofi Kyereh this season has been a star for FC St. Pauli in the German Bundesliga 2.



He has been tipped to continue playing a key role for the team as they push to secure promotion to the Bundesliga at the end of the campaign.