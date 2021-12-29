'It was an important result for us' - Crystal Palace winger Jeffery Schlupp

Black Stars midfielder, Jeffrey Schlupp

Ghana winger, Jeffery Schlupp has heaped praise on his Crystal Palace teammates after picking up an important victory against Norwich City in the Premier League on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old played a pivotal role in his side’s 3-0 win at Selhurst Park.



Schlupp added to Odsonne Edouard’s early penalty and Jean-Philippe Mateta’s goal with a shot from a tight angle shortly before half-time.



"It was an important result for us today,” he told the club's official website. "We obviously needed to bounce back well from the game against Tottenham, which we lost. We managed to do that very well today."

"It shows of course, especially in this period where you have a lot of games coming thick and fast, that we have good squad depth. We’ve shown that again – we rotated a few players and players came in who haven’t played as much as others and we’ve got two massive players missing for us today but we still managed to put on a good performance to win 3-0."



"It gives us a lot of confidence going into other games where you might rotate players but manage to keep a high level of performance," Jeffery Schlupp said after the game.