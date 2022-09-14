It was an incredible strike from Mohammed Kudus – Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp and Mohammed Kudus

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp has admitted Mohammed Kudus scored an incredible goal against his side in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Mohammed Kudus silenced Anfield with an absolute screamer for Ajax in their 2-1 defeat to Liverpool.



The 22-year-old was in the starting lineup for the Champions League game in Merseyside, his third consecutive start of the season.



Diogo Jota did well to set up Mohamed Salah, and the Egyptian made no mistake from 15 yards to put his team ahead.



They didn’t stay ahead for long, as Kudus scored a screamer to tie the game and silence the home crowd.



Steven Berghuis ran down the left side and retrieved the ball for Kudus.

The 22-year-old dribbled past Virgil van Dijk, turned inside the box, and unleashed a venomous left-foot strike that found the net via the underside of the bar.



Liverpool late in the game found the winner through Joel Matip.



“It was an incredible strike from Kudus,” Klopp said after the match.



Mohammed Kudus has now scored five goals in his last four games after Ajax blocked his transfer to Everton during the summer transfer window.



