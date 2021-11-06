It was difficult to penetrate Hearts of Oak defence - WAFA's Sampson Agyapong

Sampson Agyapong (L) scored WAFA's goal against Hearts of Oak

West Africa Football Academy forward Sampson Agyapong says it was difficult for his side to break the defense of Accra Hearts of Oak.

The Academy Boys held the defending league champions to a 1-1 draw at the Sogakope Park in the second week of the 2021/22 league game.



Kofi Kodzi banged in the opener for Hearts of Oak around the WAFA goal area after a perfect set-up by midfielder, Salifu Ibrahim.



Back from the break, WAFA managed to find an equalizer in the 59th minute from Sampson Agyapong’s close-range goal for their first point in two games.



Agyapong who was adjudged Man-of-the-Match says the millennium champions mounted a defensive wall that was difficult to penetrate in the second half.



“We prepared first very long, though we came from a goal behind, it wasn’t easy in the match," he said after the game.

“At times when you are down by a goal, it’s not easy to equalize or come back to play draw.



“It wasn’t easy but tactical discipline made us come back.



“The second half they [Hearts of Oak] were playing very defensive and it was difficult to penetrate so the goal was just a transition and in football, a transition is part of the game so we went for the second ball and it was good for us,” Sampson Agyapong said.



WAFA will next travel up North to play Real Tamale United at the Aliu Mahama Stadium in the matchday three games.