'It was easy'- Patrick Kpozo opens up on playing against Manchester United's Antony

Ghanaian left-back, Patrick Kpozo comes face to face with Antony

Ghanaian left-back, Patrick Kpozo has said that it was a dream come true for him to have played against the likes of Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho, and Antony after featuring in Sheriff Tiraspol's Europa League clash against Manchester United.

The former Inter Allies star started and lasted the entire duration as the Moldovan giants lost to the Red Devils, courtesy of goals from Sancho and Ronaldo.



And reacting to his duel against Manchester United's expensive summer signing Antony, the defender disclosed it was an easier task.



"It was good. It wasn't difficult, it was a normal match," Kpozo told Fotbollskanalen.



"For me it was easy. I think it was easy to defend against him (Antony), as I am also a good defender, so it was quite easy. He didn't get any balls yesterday either," he added.

"They showed us analyzes of matches and how they play, especially with Antony, who is very skilled, says the left-back."



After the game, the 25-year-old met his idol, Cristiano Ronaldo "I took pictures with Ronaldo and Antony. It was nice," he said.



"No, I never thought that. My goal was to be in the super league. It was difficult to go from the allsvenskan to division 1, so my goal was, at worst, to play in the super league. I didn't expect to play against Manchester United and teams like that.



"It is a dream that has come true for me," he concluded.