It was fun teasing you - Sam George tells Oppong Nkrumah

Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah and Sam George

Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George, made fun of his fellow parliamentarian, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, following the Super Clash game played at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The Information Minister, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, arrived at the stadium in a green replica jersey of Kotoko and was seated not far from Same George in the VIP stands in the company of his former deputy minister, Pius Enam Hadzide who was also in a Kotoko replica.



Before the game, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah was in high hopes that the Porcupines were going to beat the Phobians.



The two parliamentarians had a good time watching the game together, however, after 90 minutes, it was Hearts of Oak who carried the day with a 1-0 win.



Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah then took to Twitter to congratulate Hearts of Oak and Sam George for their win.





But reacting to the tweet, Ningo-Prampram MP jovially tweeted that he enjoyed teasing Oppong-Nkrumah and even invited him to come over so they could eat fufu with porcupine soup.





After the rains yesterday, it was certain that the rainbow ???? would rise over Accra. It was fun teasing you @konkrumah. Come join me eat my fufu and porcupine light soup.???????????? https://t.co/wtpEw6BCSM — Sam 'Dzata' George (@samgeorgegh) June 27, 2021

There are only two clubs in Ghana - @HeartsOfOakGH and Club Beer. ???????????????? — Sam 'Dzata' George (@samgeorgegh) June 27, 2021