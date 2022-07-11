It was so good playing with Eddie Nketiah - Gabriel Jesus

Gabriel Jesus with Eddie Nkansah

New Arsenal signing, Gabriel Jesus has lauded the outstanding qualities of Black Stars target Eddie Nketiah after playing with him for the first time in their 5-3 friendly win against Nurnberg on Friday.

The Ghanaian striker failed to score but the Brazilian announced his presence as he helped Arsenal overturn a 2-0 deficit to win against the lower-tier German side.



Gabriel Jesus scored twice as Arsenal won the match but linked up beautifully with Eddie Nketiah as these played two upfront.



Speaking after the game, Jesus said: "It was so good to play with Eddie."

"We’re both together and make short passes that are good. Two strikers there are a little bit different. We have a lot of qualities and it was so good to play with him."



Despite being a bit-part player under Mikel Arteta for the majority of the season, the talented striker still managed to return impressive numbers over his 21 Premier League outings – only eight of which came as starts – scoring five goals, registering one assist, and creating two big chances for his teammates.



But the English-born decided to ditch the number 30 jersey he wore last season for the club's iconic number 14 jersey that has been worn by Thiery Henry and the likes.