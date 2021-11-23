It will be a great mistake - Opoku Nti warns Hearts of Oak not to sack Samuel Boadu

Former Asante Kotoko player, Samuel Opoku Nti

Kotoko legend advises Hearts of Oak not to sack Samuel Boadu

Hearts of Oak are on five games winless run in all competition



Opoku Nti refuses to blame Samuel Boadu for Hearts of Oak's difficult start



Asante Kotoko legend, Samuel Opoku Nti has cautioned Hearts of Oak not to make a 'great mistake' by sacking Samuel Boadu.



Boadu has come under immense pressure due to the Phobians' struggling start to the season. No wins in four matches in the league has cast doubt over Boadu remaining the manager for the club.



Hearts are currently in the relegation zone on the league table with just three points, scoring two goals in their first four games.

Many are calling for the head of the manager but Opoku Nti in an interview with Akoma FM had an opposing view.



“It will be a great mistake for Hearts of Oak to release their coach. It will a great mistake," he said



The football administrator also linked the team's poor form to a 6-1 hammering by Wydad Athletic Club, which caused Hearts' exit from the CAF Champions League.



“If a team goes to the [CAF] Champions League and unfortunately they couldn’t make it, sometimes it affects the players as individuals. I believe the whole fraternity of Hearts – the management and the technical team has to sit the boys down and talk to them."



“They should stay focused and forget what has happened and move on,” he added.