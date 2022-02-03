'It will be difficult for me to coach a team against Nigeria'- Gernot Rohr denies Ghana contact

Former Nigerian coach, Gernot Rohr

Former coach of the Super Eagles of Nigeria, Gernot Rohr, has dismissed reports linking him to the vacant Black Stars job.

The German trainer was reported as one of the candidates to replace Milovan Rajevac ahead of Ghana's crucial World Cup qualifier against Nigeria.



However, Rohr's relationship with Nigeria prevents him from crossing carpets to coach their West African rivals.



“I don’t have any agent and nobody is intensifying my candidature (to coach Ghana),” Rohr told Nigeria's NationSports. “Of course, some countries contacted me; and not me (contacting then) but the countries," he added.

“It would be difficult for me to fight against my former team,” he continued when pressed further on why he does not want the Ghana job.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association has left the Ghanaian media in a goose chase as they are yet to find a coach for the national team.



The FA want to give Dortmund assistant manager Otto Addo the job, but GHANASoccernet can also disclose government is interested in handing the job to Chris Hughton.