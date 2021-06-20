It will be extremely difficult for King Faisal to return to GPL if relegated –Suraj Mohammed

King Faisal Football Club

Goalkeeper Suraj Mohammed, formerly of King Faisal has said that it will be extremely difficult for the club to return to the Ghana Premier League if relegated in the ongoing campaign.

The Isha Allah boys currently sit on the 16th position with 32 points after matchday 29 and according to Suraj, the club will struggle to secure promotion back to the top-flight league should they be relegated at the end of the campaign.



In an interview, he expressed his displeasure about the performance of the team and has charged the players to do everything to survive relegation.



“It will be difficult for King Faisal to return to GPL if relegated, though I am not God but that is how in see things. I remember the club was struggling in the truncated season but thanks to covid-19, the season was annulled.”

“So if the team suffer relegation this season I think that will be the end, they find it difficult to return,” he said.



