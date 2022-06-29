0
It will be my final season with Hertha Berlin - KP Boateng after extending stay by a year deal

Kevin Prince Boateng879.png Ghana International Kevin-Prince Boateng

Wed, 29 Jun 2022

Kevin-Prince Boateng has confirmed he will leave Hertha Berlin next season after signing a one-year contract extension.

Former Ghana forward was expected to leave the club at the end of the season but has signed a one-year deal with the club ahead of the 2022/23 Bundesliga season.

"I can tell you here and now that this is definitely my last season," the 35-year-old is quoted as saying by rbb24.

"I'll do everything again for the club, for myself too. And then it's over.

"I feel good, I'm hungry, and I'm in the mood to continue gambling with the boys," said Boateng.

The 35-year-old played 18 games for the "Old Lady" in the Bundesliga last season, especially in the relegation second leg against second division Hamburger SV to stay in the Bundesliga.

Boateng drew attention to himself with a fighting performance and saved the club from staying in the Bundesliga Upper House of the Bundesliga.

