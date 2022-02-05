It will be prudent for GFA to appoint an interim Ghanaian coach for Nigeria clash – Annor Walker

Annor Walker

Experienced Ghanaian coach Annor Walker has advised the Ghana Football Association not to rush in appointing a new coach for the Black Stars.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) are in search of a new coach for national team following the sacking of Serbian gaffer Milovan Rajevac after an abysmal performance at the AFCON 2021 in Cameroon.



Ghana exited the tournament from the group stage following a poor run of results including losses to Morocco (1-0); Comoros (3-2) and a 1-1 draw with Gabon.



In an interview with Koforidua-based Bryt FM, the Great Olympics gaffer entreated the Ghana FA to appoint an interim Ghanaian coach for the 2022 World Cup play-offs against Nigeria before they think about hiring a substantive coach.



According to him, appointing a Ghanaian coach for the Nigeria game will be prudent than going in for a foreign trainer who does not know the players.

“Very soon we will be playing Nigeria in the World Cup qualifiers so I think it will be prudent for the Ghana FA to appoint local coaches to lead the Black Stars in that crucial game. If we get two or three Ghanaian coaches for the game, I think it will help than going in for a foreign coach who does not know the players well” he said.



“I will plead with the FA to appoint an interim Ghanaian coach for the game and I believe we can qualify with a local coach. The search of a substantive coach should be after the qualifiers”



The Black Stars will play host to Nigeria in the qualifiers before the return leg in Abuja next month.