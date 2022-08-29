It will not be possible for Nigeria to overturn our 2-0 win – Black Galaxies coach

Black Galaxies coach, Annor Walker believes it would be difficult for Nigeria to overturn their 2-0 defeat against Ghana in the second leg of their CHAN 2023 Qualifiers which would be played in Abuja.

Speaking after the game, Annor Walker admitted that the Nigerians were not threatening enough in attack hence it would be difficult to beat Ghana in the return leg.



He noted that his team will also prepare for any surprise strategy that Nigeria will mount in the second leg to ensure their smooth qualification to the CHAN tournament in Algeria.



“It would not be possible because I have not seen any threat in their attack. In fact, since I have seen the way they play, we will also strategize for it and when we get to Nigeria it will be a different strategy that we will use to approach the game,” the Black Galaxies coach stated.



“We are not coming back such that we will not be able to qualify, we are going to Nigeria and for sure we will qualify for CHAN next year,” Annnor Walker said.



Hearts of Oak striker Daniel Afriyie Barnieh struck the first goal for Ghana from the spot after a barren first half.

Seidu Suraj later doubled the lead to seal a convincing victory with four minutes to end the game.



Nigeria will host Ghana in the return leg at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja on September 3, 2022.



JNA/KPE