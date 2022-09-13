0
It will only take smart players to adapt to Seydou Zerbo’s system at Kotoko – Eric Bekoe

Tue, 13 Sep 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Former Asante Kotoko forward Eric Bekoe has opened up on the appointment of Burkinabe coach Seydou Zerbo as the club’s new coach.

The Porcupine Warriors appointed the former Burkina Faso gaffer last month to replace Prosper Narteh Ogum who resigned at the end of the 2021/22 season.

The 59-year-old signed a one-year contract with the Porcupine Warriors with an option for another year.

Speaking to Sunyani-based Union FM, Bekoe admitted the departure of Ogum will have a negative impact on Kotoko, saying it will take smart players to adapt to the style of the new trainer.

“On paper, it will have a negative impact on the players, if Seidu Seydou is bringing a new system, it will take smart players to adapt to his system,” he said.

The Porcupine Warriors will hope to see off Burkinabe side RC Kadiogo to qualify to the next stage of the CAF Champions League campaign.

