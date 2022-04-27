0
Menu
Sports

Italian Ambassador to Ghana Daniela d'Orlandi supports ArthurLegacy Invitational tournament

FRVZCS1WQAIu1Rj Daniela d'Orlandi kicking the ball

Wed, 27 Apr 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

H.E. Daniela d'Orlandi, the Italian Ambassador to Ghana, was at Adjiriganor Wembley Park in Accra on Tuesday to support the ArthurLegacy Invitational tournament.

Daniela d'Orlandi was the special guest for the opening day of the tournament, and she showed up.

She performed the ceremonial kickoff and lauded the organizers, led by agent Oliver Arthur, for their role in discovering Ghana's next football stars.

The final event will take place at the Accra Sports Stadium on Thursday at 3 p.m.

Young footballers from 18 different teams are pitting their skills against one another in preparation for a possible move abroad to begin their professional careers.

Top scouts from European clubs such as Napoli, Napoli, Atalanta, Sassuolo, and Torino are keeping an eye on them.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Car dealer killed by gunmen at Tema, police chase assailants
Two Ghanaians among four murdered in London
The inside story of how Tony Yeboah's parents caused the arrest of Kotoko Babies owner
Watch Mario Balotelli's reaction to Phil Foden's goal against Real Madrid
Charles Taylor slams 'unprofessional' Kotoko players
Rhodaline's death: TA contradicts Dr Aggrey in court
I never tasted hardship as a child – Presidential advisor on HIV/AIDS
Ghana’s judiciary took bribes to ‘lose’ records – US Report
NMC directs Captain Smart to apologise to Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
Elon Musk could have simply paid off Ghana’s debt – Sam George
Related Articles: