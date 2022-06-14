0
Italian Serie A returnees Lecce wants Felix Afena-Gyan

Felix Afena Gyan As Roma November 21 2021 Rfx2zdcypd7x15ggbti44whdd Felix Afena-Gyan

Tue, 14 Jun 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars forward Felix Afena-Gyan could join newly promoted Serie A side Lecce on loan in the summer transfer window, Footballghana.com can report.

The 19-year-old, who had a breakthrough campaign with AS Roma in the just ended season will leave but it will take the right offer to convince Roma to sanction the move.

Afena-Gyan enjoyed a decent campaign with the Rome-based club but struggled to get more play time due to competition from Roma's best player last season, Tammy Abraham.

Lecce are said to have presented a loan offer with a purchase option but Roma are not impressed with the offer.

Footballghana.com understands Roma will not let Afena Gyan leave on a cheap since Jose Mourinho holds the Ghanaian in high regard.

The move to Lecce is expected to get him more play time and experience as he remains in manager Jose Mourinho's plans.

It also gives the youngster the opportunity to build his confidence ahead of the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Afena-Gyan scored two goals in 17 Serie A appearances last season, and won the UEFA Conference League title with AS Roma.

He was also a key member of Ghana's World Cup qualifying team, featuring in the games against Nigeria in the World Cup playoffs.

