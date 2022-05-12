0
Italian giants Juventus could offer player plus-cash to sign Thomas Partey

Thu, 12 May 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Italian giants, Juventus are interested in signing Ghana star Thomas Partey ahead of next season, Footballghana.com can report.

The two-time Champions League winners who have endured a difficult campaign are keen to augment their squad for the 2022/22 campaign.

Reports in the Italian media suggest Juventus are interested in the former Atletico Madrid midfielder and could offer Brazilian Arthur Melo in part-exchange.

The former Serie champions sees Partey as a strong option to improve the side for the upcoming season.

The 28-year-old has been in excellent form for the Gunners this term despite injury setbacks, featuring 26 times in all competitions and scoring 2 goals in the process.

Partey who picked up a thigh injury in early April has started training and could feature in the Gunners final game of the season against Everton on May 22.

