0
Menu
Sports

Italian journalist backs Alfred Duncan's decision to quit international football

Duncan Alfred.jpeg Former Black Stars midfielder, Joseph Alfred Duncan

Mon, 15 Aug 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Italian journalist, Idris, has supported Alfred Duncan's decision to end his international career and concentrate on his club football.

The Fiorentina star announced his retirement from international football earlier this year after a continuous snub by the handlers of the Black Stars.

According to Idris, he does not understand why a player who performs well in Serie A gets ignored by the national team.

His comments come in the wake of the controversy about African players in the Italian Serie A.

"I sympathize with all those teams that have African players at their disposal. I have always supported the Italian championship with foreigners at the expense of foreigners of the National team. Africa needs Italy," he said as quoted by violanews.

"Duncan did well to say those things about his national team. One who manages to show off in the toughest league in the world can never be called up. Either something extra-football has happened or I can't explain this choice of Ghana," he added.

Watch the latest editions of Sports Check and GhanaWeb Sports Debate below:



Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Largest 'wee' farm uncovered in Afram Plains, 5 arrested
Mahama's tenure was bad too - Derek Oduro
GRA disassociates itself from Col. Damoah's comments against SP
Former Health Minister Samuel Nuamah Donkor is dead
Allotey Jacobs reacts to Hopeson Adorye's comments at Alan's health walk
NPP's JFK sacks Hopeson Adorye from his team
Hopeson Adorye attacks Bawumia camp as he 'runs' away from tribalistic comments
My husband can't cook - Bridget Otoo
Why this new video from Office of Special Prosecutor should get corrupt officials scared
What wrong did I do to NDC? – Kwame Sefa Kayi tackles Asiedu Nketia over Kokrokoo boycott
Related Articles: