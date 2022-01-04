Italian side Spezia reject Sassuolo's offer for Ghana winger Emmanuel Gyasi

Emmanuel Gyasi of Spezia

Italian Serie A side Spezia have rejected an offer from Sassuolo for their winger Emmanuel Gyasi.

The Neroverdi have targeted the Ghana international as replacement for Ivorian Jeremie Boga, who is on the verge of signing for Atalanta.



But according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Little Eagles are not interested in selling one of their stars.



Sports director Riccardo Pecini rejected the proposal because in the club's decision is not to let any of their big players leave in January as they fight to avoid relegation.

Gyasi's current deal with Spezia runs until June 2023.



Clubs from France and Spain are said to have enquired about his availability in the past.