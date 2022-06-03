Italy U21 striker Kelvin Yeboah opens door for Black Stars' future

Genoa striker Kelvin Yeboah

Genoa striker, Kelvin Yeboah has refused to rule out playing for Ghana in the future despite currently representing Italy at the U21 level,

Yeboah, whose uncle is former Ghana international Anthony Yeboah, was born in Accra but raised in Italy and chose to represent Italy over Ghana.



The young attacker received his first Black Stars call-up in August of last year, at the same time Italy U21 invited him. He chose to accept Italy's call-up, turning down Ghana in the process.



However, it's also worth remembering that he's still eligible to represent Ghana at the senior level.



"I grew up in Italy, so it's part of me, but so is Ghana," he told Goal.com.



"Italy and Ghana are both my countries, I suppose, and nobody knows what will happen in the future."

Whereas Italy failed to qualify for this year's World Cup, the Black Stars booked their place in Qatar by upsetting Nigeria in the play-offs.



He could soon have a difficult choice to make.



Yeboah admitted in the same interview that his first season in Serie A did not go as planned.



He joined Genoa in the second half of the recently concluded season and had little impact as the club suffered relegation.



"It was a hard season, very intense, on and off the pitch," he concedes. "We didn't achieve what we wanted as a team but I always try to look on the bright side, and focus on what I have taken from each experience.

"Despite being here for just four or five months, I learned a lot, because you learn so much about how to get around the defence in Italy.



"I think as a young player you should play in as many leagues as possible because it gives you the experience you need to become a top player when you're older.



"So, tactically and mentally, I think this tough half-season at Genoa has given me a lot of strength for the next challenges."