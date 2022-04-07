Italy-based Ghana forward Emmanuel Gyasi dreams of playing against Ronaldo at the World Cup

Emmanuel Gyasi, Spezia forward

Spezia forward, Emmanuel Gyasi is hoping for a reunion with idol, Cristiano Ronaldo at the World Cup in Qatar.

The Ghana international missed the Africa Cup of Nations as well as the World Cup playoff, but his form could pave way for him to make the team to Qatar.



The Black Stars open their World Cup 2022 campaign, with a clash against Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal after drawing the European giants in Group H.



"If I get the call-up, it would be a beautiful moment,” Gyasi told GOAL.



“I dreamt of playing against him [Ronaldo] in Serie A and we had a good conversation, so if we meet again at the World Cup, I don't know - I could stop playing football and retire happy!



"That [to meet Ronaldo again at the World Cup] is the dream!"

Ghana will also face South Korea and Uruguay in the second and third games of the group.



Gyasi earned his first cap for the senior national team in March last year, making his debut against South Africa in the Africa Cup of Nations qualify.



He also made the team for the start of the World Cup qualifier, featuring in the 1-0 win over Ethiopia.



He failed to make the team for the Nations Cup after coach Charles Kwablan Akunnor was sacked.