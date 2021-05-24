Italy cable car fall: Nine dead afta accident near Lake Maggiore

Nine pipo do die afta one cable car fall onto a mountain

Nine pipo do die afta one cable car fall onto a mountain near Lake Maggiore for northern Italy on Sunday.

Di accident happun on one service wey bin dey transport passengers from di resort town of Stresa up to di nearby Mottarone mountain for di region of Piedmont.



One image wey emergency services post on social media show di damaged car as e lay for bush area.



Officials say dem carry two children, wey be five and nine, from di scene by helicopter to one hospital for Turin.



Dem be di only survivors of 11 passengers wey bin dey on board wen di cable car crash, one spokesman for Italy alpine rescue service confam to Reuters news agency.



Officials say emergency services receive call around 12:00 local time (11:00 BST) on Sunday.

Walter Milan, another alpine rescue spokesman, tell RaiNews24 television say di cable car "squeeze" afta e fall from a high height.



Di cause of di incident never clear yet, but local reports suggest say di cable wey carry am fit don fail about 300m (984ft) from di top of di mountain.



Di website for di Stresa-Alpine-Mottarone cable car say e usually take 20 minutes to transport passengers 1,491m above sea level.



Mottarone dey between Lake Maggiore and Lake Orta, and e dey offer great views of di region to tourists.



