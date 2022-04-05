Its a difficult Group so Ghana needs to prepare well - Agyemang Badu

Emmanuel Agyemang Badu

Former Black Stars midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu says that Ghana is a very difficult World Cup group and must build a strong squad to ensure progress.

The Black Stars of Ghana have been drawn in Group H of the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament.



The Black Stars will meet familiar foes Uruguay who Ghanaians have very bitter memories about after the events at the 2010 World Cup.



Other group members are Portugal and South Korea.



“Ghana is in a difficult Group so we need to prepare well and build a formidable squad."



"Our game against Uruguay will be one of revenge, Portugal has a solid squad and South Korea have one or two good players so we need to prepare well," Agyemang spoke to Ashh FM.



Both teams met at the quarter-finals stage of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Ghana scored first through Sulley Muntari from a long-range strike before Diego Forlan equalized with a free-kick for Uruguay.



On the stroke of full time, Ghana had a corner kick and Dominic Adiyiah headed the ball goalwards but Luis Suarez clawed the ball away with his bare hands like a goalkeeper.



He was shown a red card and Ghana was awarded a penalty but Asamoah Gyan missed and Ghana lost the post-match penalties.



Ghana will also play against Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal who they lost to in 2014 by 2-0.



The 2022 FIFA World Cup is scheduled to take place from November 21 to December 18.