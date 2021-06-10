Ivory Coast coach Patrice Beaumelle eyes tough encounter against Ghana on Saturday

Ivory Coast head coach, Patrice Beaumelle

Ivory Coast National team coach Patrice Beaumelle is eyeing a hard-to-crack encounter against the Black Stars on Saturday, June 12, 2021.

The senior national team of Ghana will welcome their Ivorian counterparts at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Saturday in an international-friendly game.



The Stars are looking forward to a win after losing to Morocco by a goal in Rabat on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.



Ahead of the game head coach of Ivory Coast is anticipating a difficult game against Ghana.

“It will be a difficult match because I watched the Morocco-Ghana match. They will be keen to react.”



“They will be at home. As I said, I wanted a home game and another away because you have to know how to travel to Africa” The coach told the media ahead of the game on Saturday."