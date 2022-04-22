Ivory Coast will have a good chance of winning 2023 AFCON with the right balance in the team – Kalou

Ivory Coast National Team

Former Ivory Coast striker, Solomon Kalou has tipped the Elephants to win the 2023 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

According to him, the success of the national team would however be dependent on how the technical team finds the balance between the youth and experienced players in the team.



“Playing at home is always an advantage. Teams achieve extra power when playing in front of their countrymen. What we have to do is find the right balance in the team between youth and experience.



“If we succeed in doing that, the chances of the title staying in the Ivory Coast after the tournament are high,” Solomon Kalou said at the end of the draw for the 2023 AFCON last Tuesday.

Ivory Coast will next year host the rest of the continent in a tournament billed to be bigger than the 2021 edition.



For the Elephants to host and win, they must put in a lot of work.