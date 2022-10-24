Iwobi can’t do it against common Ghana - Fans respond after stellar performance against Crystal Palace

Iwobi is doing great for Everton

Alex Iwobi’s impact at Everton has been lauded by fans as he made it six assists this season by creating two goals when the Toffees beat Crystal Palace 3-0 in a Premier League match at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Iwobi provided an assist for Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s eighth-minute goal before he set up Dwight McNeil with a lovely back-flick six minutes from time as Everton moved to 11th on the table, with the Nigerian international having a hand in 10 of their 13 points so far.



However, not everyone is impressed, with some supporters feeling he has failed to turn up for the national team, especially after Nigeria were unable to qualify for the 2022 World Cup following their elimination by Ghana in the playoffs in March.



Showing Brazilian flair



Iwobidinho, a Nigerian who is also a Brazilian, but behaves as a Brazilian instead. You should have nationalised to Brazil. Cuddles to you bro. - Geezy Mịke



Please, Iwobi right now is out of this world. He has this sumptuous display like a typical Brazilian. [Frank] Lampard has really brought out the midfield monster mentality in him. - Esesele Elvis

Iwobinho my guy, no hope we [Arsenal] sign him back sooner. - Charles Terfa Inyaregh.



He can't do it against Ghana



All these Nigerian players are always on fire but common Ghana, they're always on water. - Engr Obitex Joe



Still not going to Qatar because of Ghana. - Di Rash



The heart of Everton

He is the heart of Everton now. Naija to the world, keep shining bro. - Leo James



The guy has established himself for Everton. Keep it up bro. - Abdul Salam Olaitan



Still, he will watch the World Cup from home. - Emmanuel Obeg



Just like Edgar Davids



He is fantastic, he reminds me of Edgar Davids in this position and his passing and running is a bit like John Barnes. Well done Frank [Lampard] and confidence is key. Get behind this squad. - Billy McNally