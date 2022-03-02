J.E Sarpong backs Richard Attah to be in post for Ghana in crucial Nigeria WC qualifying matches

Richard Attah

Veteran Ghanaian tactician, J.E Sarpong wants Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Richard Attah to be selected for Ghana’s clash against Nigeria later this month.

In the final week of March, the Black Stars will clash with the Super Eagles in the final round of the African qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Having identified the goalkeeping department of the national team as a problem, J.E Sarpong says Richard Attah should be put in goal for the upcoming two-legged tie.



“In goalkeeping, the trainer [Richard Kingson] should have pencilled just about five key goalkeepers for observation for the upcoming match but not as many as 15 goalkeepers that he said publicly that he was currently observing for a single match,” the coach noted.



Coach J.E Sarpong continued, “Apart from goalkeeping, other departments that need to be strengthened to build a formidable team against Nigeria are the midfield and attack.

"We need to oil the midfield and sharpen the attack to ensure that we create and utilise the chances we create for us to win this crucial match and book a ticket to the Qatar 2022 Would Cup tournament.”



Ghana hosts Nigeria on March 25th for the first leg before travelling to Abuja for the reverse fixture on March 29.



