J.E Sarpong backs inclusion Felix Afena-Gyan in Black Stars squad

Experienced Ghanaian coach, Joseph Emmanuel Sarpong

Experienced Ghanaian coach, Joseph Emmanuel Sarpong, popularly known as J.E Sarpong, believes Milovan Rajevac took the right decision to include AS Roma youngster Felix Afena-Gyan in his 28-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The 18-year-old, who has gatecrashed the Roma first squad and featured twice in the Serie A this season, has been handed his debut call-up by Milovan.



His invitation has generated mixed reactions from the Ghanaian football public but experienced trainer Sarpong has insisted the decision to invite the teenager is right.

“It is a right decision to invite him because he has shown the prospect so it is good to call him up so he doesn’t switch allegiance to another country. He might not necessarily play but the chance to build a relationship with the team and fraternise is very important in this case,” he told Andy Obeng Kwaku on Asempa FM’s SportsNite show.



He is among one of the four forwards who were invited by Milovan Rajevac.