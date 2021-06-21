JAMB 2021 latest: How candidates of delisted JAMB CBT centres fit do di exam

JAMB na di Joint Admission and Matriculation Board

Di Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) don ask candidates wey dey scheduled to take Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) for delisted centres to print new examination notification slips.

For inside statement, Fabian Benjamin, wey be head of Protocol and Public Affairs, ask di candidates to start dey print dia notifications from Sunday, 20th, 2021, for dia new schedule date and time.



Di exam slip go reflect di exam schedule for each candidate



Di compulsory examination wey go allow pipo to fit enta tertiary institutions for Nigeria bin start on Saturday 19 June and according to di examination board, over 1.3 million candidates successfully register for di examination.



However, for candidates wey no fit write di examination sake of say dia centres dey delisted, JAMB don direct dem to print dia examination notification slips for di new scheduled dates and time.



JAMB bin delist 24 sake of poor performance.



Di examination board also announce say result neva comot for dos wey don write di exam.



Why JAMB delist exam centres?



JAMB tok-tok pesin Benjamin explain say di centres dem delist fail for how dem take conduct di exam plus dem no dey do well.



E add join say na 25 centres out of about eight hundred centres wey candidates fit write jamb dis year na im dem delist.



"Candidates posted to any of these centres dey required to wait for further directives by checking their profile, email addresses and SMS on their registered phone for a new date," Benjamin tok.

Centres wey JAMB delist

Massino Computer CBT, 35 assembly hall road Itoga Badagry, Lagos State.IP Soft Technologies Ltd, Apapa, Lagos StateInstitute of Criminal Justice and Criminology Adminstration. 7th Festac town Lagos StateSweet Valley Educational Services, Mike Anison close, Governor's road, ikotun, lagos stateCertified Institution of Shipping, Magbon Badagry, Lagos.Al-miyzan schools CBT centre, Ikotun, Lagos State.Government Secondary School, Garki,.GEF Systems Ltd wey dey Public Service Institute of Nigeria (PSIN), Dutse Junction.

Kaduna State



Bethel Baptist High School, Kujama



Zabib College, Unguwar Dosa.



St. Albert Institute, Kafanchan,



Skolak Resources Ltd.



Imo State



Oru East CBT, Centre (Foe ICT) Omuma.



Edo State



Oseni Elamah ICT Institute, Auchi.



Givitec CBT Centre, Benin- City.

Kings Polytechnic, Ubiaja.



Plateau State



Plateau State University, Bokkos.



St Augustine's Academy, Langtang.



Nasarawa State



Aunty Alice Schools, Mararaba, Karu LGA.



Benue State



Harry Pass Polytechnic CBT Centre, Gboko.



Delta State



Izisco Obos Institute of Maritime Studies and Technology, Warri.

Ondo State



Di Federal Polytechnic, Ile-Oluji



King Emmanuel College ICT Centre, Ore.



Osun State



Oduduwa University, Ipetumodu.



Oyo State



Federal College of Education (Special), Oyo.



