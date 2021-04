JAMB 2021 registration: UTME accredited centres and oda tins you need to know about dis year exam

For dis year registration, di National Identity Card registration na mandatory requirement

Di Joint Admission Matriculation Board officially start di registration for di 2021 UTME on 8 April and e go end for 15 May, 2021.

For dis year registration, di National Identity Card registration na mandatory requirement for pipo wey wan register.



Earlier in di year, Nigeria government bin make am compulsory for all Nigerians wey be mobile phone user to register and get dia NIN and update dia SIM or dem go block dia line.



Di University Matriculation Exam join-body say before any student start di registration exercise, dem must get dia NIN.



JAMB also release di list of of accredited centres wia candidates go fit collect registration forms.



Oga Oloyede wey tok dis one for virtual meeting wit owners of Computer Based Test centres say di use of NIN for registration come from Nigeria Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu and di reason na to also checkmate security issues for Nigeria.

"Na for security reasons; for our small level e go help to avoid impersonation but bigger picture of insecurity for di kontri dey and we know say many of dis problems wey we get na because we get identification problem, we no fit identify every citizen..."



Im also tok say candidates must make use of accessible SIM cards for UTME registration.



Im add say JAMB dey do tok-tok wit di minister of Communication and Digital Economy to grant conditional waiver to almost 20 percent of candidates wey no get SIM card.





See list of accredited centres for 2021 UTME registration for Lagos, oda centres

LAGOS

Di full list of di accredited centres dey ontop Jamb website.