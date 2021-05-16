JAMB exam and registration date: See UTME new dates for 2021 examination

Di main UTME go hold from June 19 - July 3, 2021, JAMB tok

Di Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB don set new date for di Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME, for Nigeria.

For inside press conference, JAMB Registrar, Prof Ishaq Oloyede confam di new official date wey di exam joinbodi don set for 2021 mock UTME and di UTME exams.



Accordingly, di 2021 Mock UTME wey dem bin scheduled for 20th May, 2021 go now hold on June 3, 2021



Di main UTME go hold from June 19 - July 3, 2021.



Stakeholders also recommend a two-week extension for registration, to now end on May 29, 2021.



Dem tok say di extension na sake of stakeholders' firm commitment to deliver on dia respective responsibilities.

See oda things JAMB tok



JAMB say dem go dispatch monitoring teams to all States of di Federation and di FCT during di extension period, as dem direct all CBT Centres to stop selling ePINs and not to collect registration fees from candidates until dem complete dia registration.



Di join bodi say anybody wey go against di directive go chop appropriate sanctions.Stakeholders also tok say e no dey allowed to register candidates in group and sanction dey for any CBT centre wey go against di instruction.



Dem also direct all CBT centres to open all twenty (20) allowable registration points to, ease congestion at di centres.



For candidates wey wan register for NIN sake of di exam, NIMC also pledge to give priority attention to UTME/DE prospective candidates.

Di exam join body also direct di candidates and other users wey never receive response from 55019 to send dia Tracking ID or NIN to nimc-jamb2021@nimc.gov.ng.



While dem ask those wey don collect dia NIN from unauthorised sources to visit NIMC office to resolve dia challenges.



