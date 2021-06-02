JBS cyber attack: Hackers attack di largest meat supplying company for di world

JBS na di largest meat processing company for di world

Hackers don attack di largest meat processing company for di world.

Dem hack di computer networks for JBS, and cause some operations for Australia, Canada and US to temporarily shut down, dis don affect thousands of workers.



Di company believe say dis attack come from one criminal group wey likely dey based for Russia, na so White house tok.



Dis attack fit lead to shortage of meat or increase in prices for consumers.



For ransomware attack like dis, hackers dey enta inside di computer network and threaten to cause disruption or delete files unless dem pay ransom.



Di White house say di FBI dey investigate di attack.

"JBS bin notify [di White House] about di ransom demand from di criminal organization wey likely dey based for Russia," White House tok-tok pesin Karine Jean-Pierre tok on Tuesday.



"On dis mata di White House dey engage directly wit Russia goment and dem dey deliver di message say responsible state no dey harbour ransomware criminals," na so she add put.



JBS: From regional player to multinational





JBS na di largest meat supplier for di world wit more than 150 plants for15 countries

Dem start from Brazil for 1953 as a slaughtering business by one rancher wey im name na José Batista Sobrinho

Di company now get more than 150,000 employees worldwide

Dia customers include supermarkets and fast food outlet McDonald's

For US, JBS dey process nearly one quarter of di kontri beef and one-fifth of dia pork

JBS say dem don make "significant progress" to resolve di cyber-attack and dem hope say by Wednesday majority of dia plants go dey operational.Di company say on Monday dem bin suspend all affected IT systems as soon as dem detect di attack, and dem say dia backup servers bin no dey affected.

United Food and Commercial Workers Union, wey dey represents JBS plant employees, don tell di company to ensure say workers still receive their pay.



IT systems dey very important for modern meat processing plants, dem dey use dia to handle dia operations wey gatz do wit billing and shipping.



According to di trade group Beef Central, "supermarkets and oda large end-users like McDonald burger patty supply network go be some of di customers wey go dey affected immediately, sake of dia need for consistent supply".



JBS five biggest beef plants dey US, and di shutdowns don halt one fifth of meat production there, according to Bloomberg.



Plants for Australia and Canada also dey affected but di company South American operations no dey affected.

Last month, fuel delivery for di south east of di US bin dey crippled for several days after one ransomware attack bin target di Colonial Pipeline. Investigators say dat dat attack bin also dey linked to one group wey get ties to Russia.



Colonial Pipeline also confirm say dem bin pay $4.4m (£3.1m) ransom to di cyber-criminal gang wey bin dey responsible.



