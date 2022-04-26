JE Sarpong blasts assistant coaches for sabotaging head coaches

Veteran Ghanaian coach, Joseph E. Sarpong

JE Sarpong calls for proper structures to develop sports

JE Sarpong reveals how players are abused by managers



Football stakeholders urged to improve salaries of players



Legendary Ghanaian trainer JE Sarpong has chided assistant coaches who speak ill about their head coaches at club level.



The 76-year-old, who was once Ghana U23 assistant coach to the late Cecil Jones Attuquayefio disclosed that there have been several times assistant coaches have given bad reports about head coaches just to win favour and take over from them.



He, however, disclosed that without the blessings of head coaches, assistant coaches can never overtake in the game of football.

“Take it from me. The back tyre can never overtake the front tyre. You would remain where you are and can never go forward. Most assistant coaches have made it a trademark to backbite their head coaches with the aim of their taking their jobs,” he said.



JE Sarpong who worked with coach David Duncan revealed that the latter was very loyal to him.



He noted that Duncan informed him about Kotoko’s decision to make him [Duncan] the head coach in his absence.



“Duncan will never do that to you. When I left a club and they wanted to appoint him, he consulted me about whether he should take the job or not and I gave him my blessing. He is my son. I taught him,” he added.