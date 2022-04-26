JE Sarpong opens up on 12:00am conversation with Kwasi Appiah over Asamoah Gyan captaincy

Legendary Ghanaian striker Asamoah Gyan

Veteran Ghanaian coach JE Sarpong has revealed a conversation he had with former Black Stars coach Kwasi Appiah over his decision to strip Asamoah Gyan of the captaincy role.



JE Sarpong says he took the initiative to engage Kwasi Appiah over the issues as he believed it was not the right decision at the time.



JE Sarpong on GTV said he impressed on Kwasi Appiah to reverse his decision but the Appiah stuck to his guns.

He. disclosed that Kwasi Appiah explained to him why he made that decision but advised him against it as he realized it will impact negatively on the team.



“I called Kwasi Appiah at midnight about the decision because I wasn’t happy about what I heard at the time. Kwasi confirmed the decision and explained the rationale behind his decision to me. I will never forget it. I told him that the timing wasn’t favourable so he should reverse it but he stuck to his decision to reverse the decision,” he told GTV Sports+.



JE Sarpong disclosed further that Asamoah Gyan planned to retire to after the 2018 World Cup in Russia.



He said that after realizing what was an attempt to sabotage Asamoah Gyan, he advised him to pull the plug on his national team career but Gyan wanted to hang his boots after the World Cup in Russia.



“I called Asamoah after observing what was happening around the team and impressed upon him to call it a quit from the national team. But, he told me he wanted to play at his last World Cup [Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup] before retiring. But, he never did until he was removed,” he said on GTV Sports+.

Gyan was Black Stars captain until 2019 when Kwasi Appiah opted to take the armband from him due to reasons.



Gyan reacted to the decision by announcing his retirement from the team but President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo intervened which made him to return.



