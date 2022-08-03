JE Sarpong recounts how Asamoah Gyan paid his GH₵7000 rent

Veteran Ghanaian coach, JE Sarpong has recounted how former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan bailed him out of a financial crisis after losing his mother some years ago.

According to the former Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak coach, the death of his mother and the funeral cost brought a huge financial burden on him making it impossible for him to raise money to pay for his rent.



However, upon reaching out to Asamoah Gyan whom he helped to make him the man is he today, the former Sunderland striker came through with GH₵7000 for him to settle the rent.



"I was unable to pay for my rent after the death of my mother so I reached out to Asamoah Gyan and told him how urgent I need his help because I wouldn't have gone to him if it was not that serious. I told him I'm not asking for a house but money to settle my rent allowance"



"He promised to give me the money after a Black Stars and he did even though I thought he might change his mind as always because the team didn't even get a favorable result in that game."



"He gave mu GH₵7000 cash in a brown envelope and I immediately gave the money to a friend I was with because he can change his mind," JE Sarpong said in an interview with Ernest Brew Smith on YouTube.



JE Sarpong and Asamoah Gyan have a long-standing as it was through the veteran coach that Asamoah Gyan was able to get admission into Accra Academy SHS through their football program.

Asamoah Gyan recently honoured coach JE Sarpong with a citation for the role he played in his career during the launch of his book titled LeGYANdary.







