Jack Dorsey, Twitter founder sell in first tweet for $2.9m - See who buy and wetin e use di money for

Twitter founder Jack Dorsey

Not many pipo fit sell dia tweets but di first ever tweet of Twitter founder Jack Dorsey don fetch $2.9m for market.

Di "just setting up my twttr," tweet from Oga Dorsey na from 21 March, 2006 and im auction am to di highest bidder.



Dat ‘lucky’ buyer na one Malaysia-based businessman Sina Estavi.

Oga Sinai, wey bi oga of tech company Bridge Oracle, compare di market wey im buy to Mona Lisa painting.



"Dis no be just normal tweet!" Oga Estavi post for Twitter. "I believe say years later pipo go realize di true value of di tweet, like Mona Lisa painting”.