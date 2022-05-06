Jail anyone found guilty of football betting - Rtd Ref. Thomas Nunoo charges GFA

Thomas Nunoo is a retired Referee

Retired referee Thomas Nunoo has urged Ghana Football Association (GFA) to jail anyone found guilty of football betting.

Last season, the topflight was hit with a bribery scandal following alleged reports of match-fixing in the game between Ashanti Gold and Inter Allies.



Inter Allies were thrashed 7-0 with defender Hashim Musah scoring two unscrupulous own goals.



"In our part of the world, when things happen, we don't set an example for people to see how serious it is."



"The GFA should corporate with the security agencies and start jailing anyone who is found indulging in football betting," Rtd Ref. Thomas Nunoo told OTEC FM.

The Football Association is yet to come out with a verdict of the match-fixing that happened last season between Ashanti Gold SC and Inter Allies who were relegated at the end of the 2020/21 season.



Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below:







