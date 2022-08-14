Jamaica names new coach ahead of Ghana friendly this month

Merron Gordon

The Jamaican Football Federation has named Merron Gordon as interim coach ahead of the Ghana friendly this month.

Ghana, Qatar, Morocco and the Reggae Boyz of Jamaica will participate in a four nations tournament in Austria.



Gordon, who went unbeaten in 2019 with the Jamaica national team will only be in charge for the mini-tournament as the search for a permanent coach continues.



He will also hope to convince the Football Federation with the tournament.



Jamaica will test their might against the three World Cup-bound nations as talks with London-based Paul Hall open for a permanent role.



As the tournament runs outside the FIFA international date, Gordon only has the option to call upon local players.

The tournament will be held at the Ernst-Happel-Stadion in Austria from August 20 to 26 in Vienna, Austria.



The Black Stars will engage Jamaica first before playing Qatar and Morocco.



The games will serve as preparations ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, with September's AFCON qualifiers expected postponed.



The West African giants are returning to the World Cup after edging out Nigeria to qualify for the tournament in Qatar this November.