Jamb UTME result portal: 2021 Jamb UTME result summary

JAMB na di Joint Admission and Matriculation Board

Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board [JAMB] don release di 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination [UTME] results.

JAMB spokesman, Fabian Benjamin, announce di release for statement issued on Friday.



E say "Extremely comparatively few results dey withheld for further investigation.



For di report, dem tok say "Di board registrar, Ishaq Oloyede tok am on Wednesday during one press conference for Enugu.



"Di result suppose to be out by now, but because I no dey for di headquarters and I no wan approve am while I dey on field," di report tok.



BBC Pidgin later follow di PRO of JAMB, Fabian Benjamin tok and im tell us for one phone conversation say im no know if di result go dey released on June 23.



Oga Fabian say dem go wait for di registrar to return to di headquarters for Abuja before im go fit confam give us wen di results go dey released.



We still dey follow up on dis tori to give candidates updates on wen JAMB go release di 2021 UTME results.



Meanwhile, dis na di steps on how candidates fit check dia result and print original result slip.

How to check 2021 UTME JAMB result online





Go di JAMB result checking portal for https://portal.jamb.gov.ng/eFacility_/CheckUTMEResults.

Enter your JAMB Registration Number/Email Address for di required column.

Click on 'Check My Results'.

Di portal go load your result if e don ready.

Candidates go send RESULT, via SMS, to 55019 wit di same number you use register for JAMB.

If one candidate use phone number wey dem no use register, message go come say im no use di number register for di exam.

Candidate wit result go receive message: "Dear Mr/Miss X, your result na as follows… (and dem go provide di details).

If Jamb don withhold your result, e go still send message to tell di candidate "Result Withheld"

If you also need print out your result slip, dis na di easy steps to follow, although according to wetin dey JAMB website, candidates go need pay a sum of N1000 to print dia results.Login to your JAMB profile through https://www.jamb.gov.ng/EfacilityLoginUnder di list of post Registration e-Facilites (for di left side of di page), click on di "Print Result Slip"You go click on "continue wit payment" to make payment through di Remita platform.After your payment don dey successful, you fit proceed to print your result slip by 'selecting your exam year' and entering your 'JAMB Registration Number' for di required columns

Candidates go need di original result slip to tender during admission screening for any tertiary institution of dia choice.



Wetin Jamb dey tok about candidates wey miss di UTME 2021 exam or get any wahala?



Report any complaints to e-ticket for di JAMB Portal



Many of di administrators wey dey conduct di exams dey give assistance to help.



Candidates wey get any complaints like late coming sake of di curfew fit resolve am.



Dem gatz to go to di e-ticket section for di Jamb portal go make formal complaint.



Jamb create e-ticket portal wey each candidate fit go lodge dia individual complaints.



And dem go monitor and effectively treat di complaint.

For di portal, dem go click Ticket/support for di menu bar.



Then go click create support Ticket to lay dia complaint or click Access Existing Ticket.



Dem fit also send sms to 55019 to make same complaints.



JAMB Acting Director, Shittu Billiaminu say dem go also organize mop up examination.



Dis mop up go cover candidates wey get oda pending issues.



Dis na concerns wey dem neva resolve wey make dem no fit write di examination.



