James Ibori Looting: Nigeria don collect €4.2m of di money from UK - Malami

Former Delta State govnor, James Ibori

Di Nigerian goment don receive 4.2 million pounds as part of moni wey former Delta State govnor, James Ibori steal from di kontri.

Di Attorney General of di federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami say dem don convert di moni to naira and put am for one federal goment account since 10th of May.



Di former Delta govnor bin chop conviction for UK for 2012 for sake of money laundering.



Di court say e steal up to 117 million pounds from im oil rich state of Delta.



Dis na di first time wey wey UK dey return moni wey dem recover from criminal to Nigeria since dem sign agreement wit UK authorities for 2016

Di Attorney general tok-tok pesin, Umar Jibril Gwandu say di moni dem gatz use am to do project wey go put smile for pipo face like di Lagos/ Ibadan express way, di Abuja/Kano road and di second Niger bridge.



Oga Gwandu further yarn give say dis moni wey dem return na sake of di reputation wey Nigerian don get on top how e dey manage all di oda recovered funds.



