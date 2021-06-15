James Kuuku Dadzie takes charge of Dwarfs till end of season

James Kuuku Dadzie, Coach of Ebusua Dwarfs

Ebusua Dwarfs have confirmed the appointment of James Kuuku Dadzie as their new head coach, taking charge till the end of the season.

Dadzie returns to his boyhood club, which brought him to fame.



He takes over from Ernest Thompson who has not been too impressive in the dugouts for Dwarfs in the last few weeks.



Dwarfs are currently 12th on the Ghana Premier League table just two points above the relegation places as things stand.



Thompson resigned as the gaffer for the Cape Coast-based club two days ago, following a run of inconsistent performances. He was not on the touchlines over the weekend during Dwarfs’ loss to AshantiGold.

The team have won just two of their last six games, losing three and drawing the other one.



Kuuku Dadzie had previously served as the Assistant coach at Dwarfs in the late 90s, serving under Coach Afranie



He comes in with the hope using his experience as a factor in turning things around at the Cape Coast Stadium.



Kuuku Dadzie has previously served as the head coach for the Black Queens of Ghana as well as donning the national team jersey as a Black Stars player