James Sewornu to leave Hearts on loan

James Sewornu could leave Hearts on loan

Mon, 1 Aug 2022 Source: phobianews.com

Hearts are prepared to let young defender James Sewornu leave the club on loan this summer.

Hearts have incredibly high hopes for Sewornu and accept that he had game time difficult to come by considering all the talent bubbling around him, and there are now fielding countless offers from teams across the nation keen to give him regular playing time.

No decision on which club he joins has been made, with Hearts keen to evaluate all their options and select the best one for Sewornu.

Hearts remain keen to send Sewornu out on loan, but that will rest on whether Samuel Boadu believes his squad can survive without the 23-year-old next season.


